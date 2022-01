Депутат парламента Молдовы избран вице-председателем ПАСЕ

Tiny Kox (🇳🇱, UEL) has been elected President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe with 164 votes to 80 for the other candidate, Mariia Mezentseva (🇺🇦, EPP/CD) and taking over from @RikDaems.



➡️https://t.co/qOgapGBUdn pic.twitter.com/FrEC2BIBti