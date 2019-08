Один из пяти танков "ядерного апокалипсиса" найден в России - фото

It's good to know that at least one VZTS Ladoga,

T-80-based vehicle protected agains NBC treats, unusually comfortable (for a soviet vehicle) at least for 4 passengers (btw one of those was used at Chernobyl)

still exists, tho somewhat battered



more pics https://t.co/tEQftS76jg https://t.co/5NV6L9cazw pic.twitter.com/EBu6lP8ckL