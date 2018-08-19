Звезда Instagram: самый популярный молдавский фотограф покорил подписчиков

КИШИНЕВ, 19 авг — Sputnik. Фотограф Юрий Берегурский, похоже, стал самым популярным молдаванином в Instagram. За появлением его новых работ следит огромное количество пользователей в соцсетях. На его страничку, где фотограф размещает захватывающие дух снимки, подписаны более 563.000 пользователей.
Молодой талант из Молдовы переехал в столицу Исландии — в холодный Рейкьявик. Именно там он и стал делать свои лучшие снимки, которые так нравятся поклонникам его творчества.
Hello from @iuriebelegurschi providing you with your daily dose of Iceland! Yesterday, I showed you a photo of the amazing Jökulsárlón glacier lagoon in the south east of Iceland and talked a little bit about how icebergs float within it when they have calved from the nearby glacier ❄️ Well, this is what happens after those icebergs are swept out to towards open water! — The strong and powerful waves of the Atlantic Ocean pummel the icebergs, melting and reshaping them into much smaller chunks of ice. These pieces of ice then wash up forcefully onto the smooth black sand beach adjacent to the lagoon, resembling diamonds as they catch the light of the sun 💎 — This location is perfect for long exposure photography, where you can try capturing the waves curling around the icebergs as they recede from shore back into the ocean, making for a stunning motion effect 🌊 It can be a dangerous venture though, so make sure to keep one eye on the waves and the other on the icebergs around you as you line up your shot, otherwise you might end up being swept out to sea yourself! — Have you ever wanted to visit the diamond beach in Iceland? Who would you bring? Tag a friend in the comments below! — #iceland #guidetoiceland #MyStopover
Hello from @iuriebelegurschi providing you with your daily dose of Iceland! Winter is one of my favourite seasons in Iceland, when ice caves are formed deep within the glaciers ❄️ They’re spectacular creations of nature that change constantly over time, filled with fascinating ice formations and pristine white snow. — Standing within an ice cave can make you feel like you’ve gone deep into the heart of a glacier and to see the light pouring through the ice is simply a breathtaking experience ☃️ It creates a brilliant vibrant blue hue that resembles crystals, or even Superman’s kryptonite lair. — People often ask me how to photograph an ice cave. First of all, you’ll need a sturdy tripod, as the cave can be quite dark and you’ll need to keep your camera steady to create a sharp image 📸 It’s worthwhile to bring a remote shutter release to help you minimise shake and a wide angle lens for capturing all of the incredible details. Next, look for interesting shapes in the ice to help you compose a balanced shot. Don’t worry if someone ends up in your shot as it will help to give your picture some scale and perspective, such as in the photo above. — Have you ever taken a photo inside an ice cave? What did you like most about it?— #iceland #guidetoiceland #MyStopover