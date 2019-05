Титул "Мисс Молдова-2019" завоевала юная и горячая красавица из Тирасполя

View this post on Instagram

The Telethon was a one of a kind experience, we laughed, we cried, we learned, but the most important part of it....we raised over 4 million dollars to change the life of kids in Iowa!!! This town has shown us the real meaning of being a community, and that is to care for each other and act to make their life’s better. Thank you Iowa for touching our hearts so deeply. I’ll be back! All my Mexican love! Vane. 👘 @edgarlozzano 👁 @ohlalalashesmx #missworld2018 #missworld #bwap #varietytelethon