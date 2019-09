Когда по шоссе растекаются тысячи литров джина, движение замирает - фото

Charlie watch attended the #Gincident On the M6 yesterday evening, fortunately there were no serious injuries and crews worked with crews from @LymmFS, @NorthwichFS, @manchesterfire, @CheshireRCU and @HighwaysNWEST to contain and deal with 32,000L of #Gin #RTC #Hazmat #Fatal5 pic.twitter.com/X17YVK8YRT