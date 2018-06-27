Проверьте себя: знаменитые танцы из 297 фильмов смонтировали в один ролик

КИШИНЕВ, 27 июн — Sputnik. Датский профессиональный видеомонтажер Каспер Лангбак потратил на эту работу немало времени, но результат впечатляет — ему удалось гармонично смонтировать в одном зажигательном ролике самые известные танцевальные эпизоды из 297 фильмов. Если вы узнали все фильмы, можете себя поздравить, вы — настоящий знаток мирового кинематографа.

Ролик несколько дней назад был опубликован на Vimeo и собрал уже более полутора миллионов просмотров.

В клип вошли, в частности, танцы из фильмов "Большой Лебовски", "Миньоны", "Ла-Ла Ленд", "Список Шиндлера", "Красавица и чудовище", "Наполеон Динамит", "Лицо со шрамом", "Заводной апельсин", "Криминальное чтиво" и других кинолент. Музыкальный ряд составлен из композиций Wham! — Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go, Joywave — Tongues, и Nena — 99 Red Balloons.

Полный список фильмов с тайм-кодами, в том порядке, в котором музыкальные сцены включены в ролик.

