Состоится ли реванш между Макгрегором и Нурмагомедовым

КИШИНЕВ, 23 окт — Sputnik. Ирландский спортсмен Конор Макгрегор заявил, что не расстроится, если не получит мгновенный реванш против российского чемпиона Абсолютного бойцовского чемпионата (UFC) Хабиба Нурмагомедова и готов провести бой "со следующим в очереди", сообщает РИА Новости.
В начале октября в рамках турнира UFC 229 Нурмагомедов победил Макгрегора удушающим приемом и защитил титул чемпиона UFC в легком весе.
После боя в СМИ появилась информация, что Нурмагомедов отказался от боя-реванша с Макгрегором за 15 миллионов долларов.
"Я вернусь с полной уверенностью в себе и абсолютно подготовленным. Нет проблем, если я не получу мгновенный реванш, тогда я встречусь со следующим в очереди. Так или иначе, все зависит от меня", — написал Макгрегор на своей странице в Instagram.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Thoughts on my last fight. Round 1. I believe from a sport standpoint, round 1 was his. Top position against the fence. Zero position advancement or damage inflicted. But top position. From a fight standpoint the first round is mine. Actual shots landed and a willingness to engage. Straight left early. Knee to the head on the low shot. Elbows in any and all tie up scenarios. Opponent just holding the legs against the fence for almost the entire round. Round 2 he is running away around the cage before being blessed with a right hand that changed the course of the round, and the fight. It was a nice shot. After the shot I bounced back up to engage instantly, but again he dipped under to disengage. That is the sport and it was a smart move that led to a dominant round, so no issue. Well played. If I stay switched on and give his stand up even a little more respect, that right hand never gets close and we are talking completely different now. I gave his upright fighting no respect in preparation. No specific stand up spars whatsoever. Attacking grapplers/wrestlers only. That won’t happen again. I also gave my attacking grappling no respect. To defense minded. Lessons. Listen to nobody but yourself on your skill set. You are the master of your own universe. I am the master of this. I must take my own advice. Round 3. After the worst round of my fighting career, I come back and win this round. Again walking forward, walking him down, and willing to engage. Round 4. My recovery was not where it could have been here. That is my fault. Although winning the early exchanges in 4, he dips under again and I end up in a bad position with over 3 on the clock. I work to regain position and end up upright, with my back to the fence. A stable position. Here however, I made a critical error of abandoning my over hook at this crucial time, exposing the back, and I end up beaten fair and square. What can I say? It was a great fight and it was my pleasure. I will be back with my confidence high. Fully prepared. If it is not the rematch right away, no problem. I will face the next in line. It’s all me always, anyway. See you soon my fighting fans I love you all ❤
Факт регистрации и авторизации пользователя на сайтах Спутник при помощи аккаунта или аккаунтов пользователя в социальных сетях обозначает согласие с данными правилами.
Пользователь обязуется своими действиями не нарушать национальное и международное законодательство. Пользователь обязуется высказываться уважительно по отношению к другим участникам дискуссии, читателям и лицам, фигурирующим в материалах.
Администрация вправе удалить комментарии, сделанные на языках, отличных от языка, на котором представлено основное содержание материала.
Комментарий пользователя будет удален, если он:
Администрация имеет право без предварительного уведомления пользователя заблокировать ему доступ к странице или удалить его аккаунт в случае нарушения пользователем правил комментирования или при обнаружении в действиях пользователя признаков такого нарушения.